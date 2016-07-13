Boston-Based B2B Marketing Agency Welcomes Summer Intern, Yuhang Zhang

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --Grant Marketing is a Boston-based B2B marketing firm that helps B2B companies with brand development and inbound marketing strategy and implementation. For the past five years, Grant Marketing has worked in collaboration with The Education Cooperative (TEC) to develop a marketing mentoring program for aspiring high school students. This summer, Grant Marketing is pleased to offer Yuhang Zhang an internship in cooperation with TEC.



Zhang attends Lexington High School, where he will be entering his senior year this fall, preparing to apply to colleges. Although Zhang has not yet decided what his college major or career path will be, he is thrilled with the opportunity to serve an internship at Grant Marketing. "The inbound marketing techniques employed here are fascinating. I hope that through this internship, I will be able to attain an in-depth understanding of what marketing really entails, and perhaps look to it as a possible career choice. It might even show me why I irrationally love Apple products so much," he said. As part of his internship curriculum, he will learn how to utilize blogging, keyword-optimization, social media, email marketing, and market research to create successful inbound marketing campaigns. In addition, he will also become "Inbound Certified" through the HubSpot Academy.



Vidushi Bhardwaj, internship coordinator at Grant Marketing, said, "We are extremely excited to have Yuhang on board. He is a quick-learner, hard-working, and eager. I'm sure this internship will help him gain considerable amount of experience, knowledge, and understanding into the workings of a fast-paced marketing agency environment where no one day is the same."



