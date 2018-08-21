ASAI Announces Multi-Property Cash Access Deal with Fortiss, LLC

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Automated Systems America Inc. (ASAI), a premier payment processor specializing in Cash Acess products for the gaming industry, is proud to announce a comprehensive 3-year agreement with Parkwest Casino 580, Cordova, Lodi, Lotus, and Sonoma to supply cash access products for five of their properties. Parkwest Casinos 580, Cordova, Lodi, Lotus, and Sonoma will now all feature ASAI's innovative technologies. These establishments will reap the benefits of ASAI's CashStream® suite of products that includes Cash Advance, ATM services, and LiveOffice monitoring.



By combining an intuitive, "cashier-friendly" Cage application, custom kiosk/ATM software and reliable transaction processing, the CashStream® System will gives casinos everything they need to maximize their cash advance revenues. It features full credit card & POS debit cash advance processing, fast and accurate daily settlements, comprehensive and customizable reporting, all while remaining PCI compliant.



"We are very proud to welcome Parkwests Casino 580, Cordova, Lodi, Lotus, and Sonoma to the ASAI family. It's an honor to be a part of what this innovative company is doing in the gaming space," said ASAI CEO and Founder John Steely. "We believe our Cash Access products will be the perfect complement to their guest services."



About Automated Systems America, Inc (ASAI)

ASAI is a full-service ATM and Cash Access company specializing in the needs of the gaming and white label ATM industries. Its innovative approach to incorporating under one roof best-of-class processing products and services, has branded ASAI an industry leader. Through strategic alliances with powerhouse processing and equipment companies like Diebold, WorldPay, US Bank, CDS, First Data and Elan, ASAI provides their clients financial tools to keep cash flowing.



Additional information about ASAI products and services is available at http://www.asaiatm.com or follow ASAI on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/asaiatm and Twitter @ASAIATM.



101 N. Brand Blvd. #1230

Glendale, CA. 91203

877-500-0002

http://www.asaiatm.com