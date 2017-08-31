ASAI Launches Innovative Check Casing Platform for Gaming

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Automated Systems America, Inc. (ASAI) a long-established payment processor specializing in "Cash Access" products for the gaming industry, announced today that it has officially launched its long-awaited Check Cashing platform for casinos. Built in conjunction with ASAI's strategic vendor partnership with First Data, the innovative platform brings together the massive First Data check cashing database (over 900 million check cashers represented) with ASAI's expertise in casino-based software frontends. The result appears to be a robust, easy to use Check Cashing software that integrates seamlessly into casino environments, while at the same time meeting the unique needs of the gaming industry.



The inventive platform offers casino clients many key advantages, including gaming-specific limit algorithms, 48 hour ACH settlement, 6-day limit establishment, the ability to register guests at platinum/VIP levels incorporating higher limits and streamlined customer enrollment. The benefits become even more pronounced when the platform is integrated with ASAI's LiveCage® and CashStream® suite of cash access software. This powerful combination allows casinos to use a single POS device to perform both Cash Advance and Check Cashing transactions, directly interface with a Title 31 reporting system and enables guests to perform instant check approvals using self-service kiosk touch points throughout the casino.



"If you are going to build a Check Cashing platform, build one incorporating the power and expertise of the largest check casher in the United States," said John Steely, ASAI's Founder and CEO. "Our strategic partnership with First Data has allowed us to come to the table with a superlative product, backed by one of the largest financial processor in the world," added Steely. "Combining First Data's infrastructure with ASAI's ability to build casino-trusted software applications, has truly created a very potent cash access tool."



ASAI and First Data have christened their alliance with three initial check cashing installations. The California-based Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Konocti Vista Casino and Texas-based Naskila Gaming, mark the initial phase of deployment for ASAI's Check Cashing platform.



About Automated Systems America, Inc. (ASAI)

ASAI is a full-service ATM and Cash Access company specializing in the needs of the gaming and white label ATM industries. Its innovative approach to incorporating under one roof best-of-class processing products and services, has branded ASAI an industry leader. Through strategic alliances with powerhouse processing and equipment companies like Diebold, WorldPay, US Bank, CDS, First Data and Élan, ASAI provides their clients financial tools to keep cash flowing.



Additional information about ASAI products and services is available at https://www.asaiatm.com or follow ASAI on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/ASAI/108077192585780 and Twitter: @ASAIATM.