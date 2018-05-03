ASAI Renews Its Cash Access Solutions Agreement with Morongo Casino

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2018 --Automated Systems America Inc. (ASAI) has the immense pleasure of announcing the renewal of their partnership with Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. ASAI will be providing the Morongo Casino with their top-quality Cash Access services that include ATM, Cash Advance, and multifunctional kiosks. Morongo will reap the benefits of ASAI's ATM and Cash Advance processing via the LiveStream® suite of products, along with their newest product, the CashStream kiosk, which has been developed in association with Diebold Nixdorf.



As the next generation of the 720-G kiosk, CashStream will add a completely new dimension to the multifunctional kiosk landscape. It features the ability to support NFC applications, Multiple Bill Validator Manufacturers, Biometric Security, and Streaming Media Ad Content. It's a state-of-the-art machine that has the opportunity to alter the way people look at multifunctional kiosks.



"The 720-G has been an ideal touch point delivery system for all of Casino Morongo's cash access needs," stated John Steely, ASAI's President and CEO. "We are thrilled to have our newest agreement with them include the next generation of these multi-function kiosks. It's the perfect 'next step' in our processing relationship with this premier casino."



"Morongo first came onboard with us in 2001 and I think it says a lot that we are still servicing our very first casino client", said Kent Cain, ASAI's Executive Vice President and COO. "Both ASAI and Morongo have grown substantially over our 17-year vendor-client relationship. We attribute a lot of our success in gaming to the lessons we learned during that partnership."



About Automated Systems America, Inc (ASAI)

ASAI is a full-service ATM and Cash Access company specializing in the needs of the gaming and white label ATM industries. Its innovative approach to incorporating under one roof best-of-class processing products and services, has branded ASAI an industry leader. Through strategic alliances with powerhouse processing and equipment companies like Diebold, WorldPay, US Bank, CDS, First Data and Elan, ASAI provides their clients financial tools to keep cash flowing.



Additional information about ASAI products and services is available at https://asaiatm.com or follow ASAI on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asaiatm and Twitter: @ASAIATM.