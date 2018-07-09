ASAI Showcasing at Casino Essentials Cage Operations Conference & Expo

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2018 --As a leader in Cage operations, Automated Systems America Inc. (ASAI) is pleased to once again be participating at the Casino Essentials Cage Operations Conference & Expo on July 18 & 19 as a Diamond Sponsor. By showcasing at this event, ASAI will further cement themselves as an industry leader in the gaming community.



ASAI will be exhibiting their innovative LiveCage system. LiveCage is the ultimate way to streamline and automatically dispense any cashier executed Cage operation. By combining Diebold's award-winning automation engineering with ASAI's suite of transaction and cashier reporting software, this solution has the ability to perform detailed chip management/cashing, ticket redemption for multiple slot systems, credit card cash advance, POS debit advance, onboard check cashing, automated cashier drawer reconciliation, and remote cash/supply monitoring. Utilizing this system will cut cashier transition time by over 200% as well as significantly reducing variations and miscounts to provide any casino environment the safety and security they need.



Additionally, for the first time at the Casino Essentials Cage Conference & Expo, ASAI will be debuting their Guardian Pro Title 31 Software Suite. This tool gives properties the ability to easily meet all of their AML/Title 31 regulatory compliance requirements. Guardian Pro's simple, web-based interface allows it users to effectively track and aggregate real-time transactions in pits and cages, utilize built-in MIL for logging and tracking monetary instruments, enhance and audit CTR/SAR reporting processes to ensure filings are on time and error free, operate as a stand-alone products or integrate with ASAI Cage and floor touchpoints to create broader-spectrum MIL/MTL data, and integrate and customize cashier threshold alerting. This software provides the highest level of compliance protection in the industry at an incredibly affordable price.



By sponsoring this Casino Essentials Cage Operations Conference & Expo, ASAI will once again show why they are a pioneer in the industry with their advanced technology, efficient systems, and top-notch customer service.



About Automated Systems America, Inc (ASAI)

ASAI is a full-service ATM and Cash Access company specializing in the needs of the gaming and white label ATM industries. Its innovative approach to incorporating under one roof best-of-class processing products and services, has branded ASAI an industry leader. Through strategic alliances with powerhouse processing and equipment companies like Diebold, WorldPay, US Bank, CDS, First Data and Elan, ASAI provides their clients financial tools to keep cash flowing. Additional information about ASAI products and services is available at www.asaiatm.com or follow ASAI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/asaiatm and Twitter: @ASAIATM