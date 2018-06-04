ASAI's Latest Update — Jackpot Pro

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --Always at the forefront of gaming solutions, Automated Systems America, Inc. (ASAI) happily introduces its latest innovation, the Jackpot Pro. This program is designed to make jackpot dispensing at gaming establishments easier, faster, and more exact than ever.



By utilizing the Diebold 220 Express Cash Dispenser, Jackpot Pro is user-friendly, and comes complete with all of the necessary accoutrement to make cash dispensing easy and error-free. Variations will be virtually non-existent, and all funds are secure thanks to its Hands-Off Inside ECO High-Level Safe. Using these machines will guarantee swift transactions, while minimizing cash losses and maintaining the focus on what's important — the customer.



With the Jackpot Pro you can dispense jackpots quickly, provide detailed cashier reporting, and remotely monitor your cash/supply. You will have unrivaled capacity at your hands as well, with six, 3000 note multimedia cassettes and an additional Divert Cassette for the greatest capacity. These machines are backed by Diebold's vast network of support technicians that provide 24-hour assistance and offer guaranteed response times.



"We have been really happy with the Jackpot Pro from ASAI," said Greg Clark, Director of Slot Operations at Pala Casino Spa and Resort, "It has enabled us to process jackpots quicker for our guests by eliminating the Cage from the process."



Brian Roe, ASAI's Director of Cage and Credit Operations said, "The Jackpot Pro from ASAI has greatly increased our service levels to our guests and has reduced labor associated with paying jackpots out of the Cage. It is a user-friendly kiosk with solid reporting and accounting support."



About Automated Systems America, Inc (ASAI)

ASAI is a full-service ATM and Cash Access company specializing in the needs of the gaming and white label ATM industries. Its innovative approach to incorporating under one roof best-of-class processing products and services, has branded ASAI an industry leader. Through strategic alliances with powerhouse processing and equipment companies like Diebold, WorldPay, US Bank, CDS, First Data and Elan, ASAI provides their clients financial tools to keep cash flowing.



