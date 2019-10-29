Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --ASAP Systems, the market leader in Inventory System, added an enhanced functionality aimed towards increased efficiency and saving time. The new Inventory Sales Order Feature will allow users to create an Inventory Purchase Order from an existing Sales Order with back-ordered inventory items.



Historically a user would have to go a few steps and clicks of the mouse to generate a Purchase Order. Now that user can simply click on the "Create PO" button from the Sales Order Form. With a simple click, the user will be able to name the new Purchase Order and input vendor information. Ensuring accuracy, this barcode-based inventory intuitive system will auto-populate the quantity to order using the number back-ordered.



For increased flexibility, the inventory Sales Order Feature is accessible by specific users who are granted access by system administrators. As long as those authorized users have the security credentials to generate and edit SO and PO forms.



At ASAP Systems, we pride ourselves on continual enhancements to equip our customers with the latest innovations and technologies, while maintaining flexibility and ease-of-use. We routinely update and add features to ensure our customer's needs are met.



About ASAP Systems

We are ASAP Systems, a market leader in inventory System and asset tracking Solution that uses barcode technology with mobile barcode scanners, smartphones, and tablets. We help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With our powerful System, businesses know 24/7 how and where assets and inventory are received, stored, used and disposed of in the warehouse, in the field, and in the office. Offices in California (headquarters) and Texas.