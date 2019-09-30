ASAPP Financial Technology and Celero Develop New Integration Capabilities for Credit Unions

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --ASAPP and Celero are proud to announce ASAPP's integration to the DNA core banking system through Celero's Integration Service. This integration enables the ability to open member share, chequing and savings accounts, by utilizing the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform.



Based on CUFX Standards, this development provides credit unions with another option to connect the ASAPP platform and offers future integration capabilities between ASAPP OXP modules, core banking systems and other software solutions.



"Our Integration Service is designed to enable our strategic partners, like ASAPP, to deliver their innovative solutions to credit unions. It's through this type of seamless and affordable connection that Celero and our partners are enabling credit unions to be nimble and responsive to their members' needs," says Simon Vincent, Executive Vice President of Banking and Omnichannel Solutions and Services at Celero.



Available for preview

The ASAPP team will be demonstrating the integration at the upcoming Celero Fintech Conference in Montreal.



"We are excited to be an Emerald sponsor for the Celero Fintech Conference and to be hosting our first Partner Forum today in Montreal in conjunction with the Conference. Our ongoing strategic partnership with Celero allows our team to develop solutions and offer services that support the digital transformation needs of our credit union Client-Partners," says JR Pierman, President & CEO at ASAPP.



The integration is part of the strategic partnership between ASAPP and Celero. While the initial focus is on basic account origination, ASAPP and Celero are working on additional enhancements in the upcoming ASAPP 9.0 release, in December 2019, such as member record updates within DNA connected to ASAPP customer relationship features. With the release of ASAPP 10.0 in June 2020, full AOS and LOS integration including registered products and secured lending products will be leveraging Celero's Integration Service to connect with the DNA core banking system.



About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero's proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT, and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data centre operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech start-ups. For more information, https://www.celero.ca/">click here.



About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, https://www.asappbanking.com/">click here.