Toronto, ON and Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --Canadian-based fintech start-ups ASAPP Online Solutions and Flinks have created a dynamic partnership to connect Account and Lending origination with over 250,000,000 Canadian financial accounts.



By launching Flinks as an embedded component within ASAPP's omni-channel account and lending origination solution, financial institutions will be able to realize instant digital KYC information including: name, address, email, and phone number, instant verification for institution, transit and account number, insight into 12 months of account transaction history, and real-time balance verification and product cross-sell / upsell recommendations.



The addition of Flinks technology is a dramatic enhancement to the ASAPP experience, allowing financial institutions a level of automation, speed and security that would otherwise not be possible," says Ryan Yates, VP Marketing & Operations for ASAPP Online Solutions Inc. "More than that, it's another terrific example of the innovation that ASAPP represents, and what it can offer to credit unions, banks and their respective members and customers."



Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, Flinks CEO, adds, "Partnering with other forward-thinking fintech's such as ASAPP shows the dynamic use cases that Flinks offers Canadian markets. We're excited to be a part of this innovative launch, and how it will expand our offering to Canadian financial institutions."



ASAPP will integrate Flinks technology into its November software release as part of a large user experience update which furthers the focus on innovation within its omni-channel account and lending origination software.



About ASAPP

ASAPP delivers Canada's most complete omni-channel account and loan origination solution for retail and small business banking. ASAPP has been developed by industry professionals including digital marketing, banking, compliance, analytics and technology experts that have ensured every last detail has been covered. For more information, visit www.asappbanking.com



About Flinks

Flinks is the only financial data aggregator dedicated to the Canadian market. Flinks is a technology partner that developed an application programming interface (API) which syncs financial apps with customers' banks to verify account information, transactions, and balances in real-time. Launched in December 2016, Flinks is one of the fastest growing FinTech companies in Canada. It was recently named a finalist for the Canadian Innovation Awards. For more information, visit: https://flinks.io/