Ascena Bankruptcy Sets Deadline for Proofs of Claim to Be Filed

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2020 --The deadline for filing of proofs of claim against Ascena Retail Group, Inc., the owner of Ann Taylor and other clothing brands ("Ascena"), has been set for September 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. for each person or entity other than governmental units and January 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. for governmental units. Proofs of claim need to be filed for prepetition claims, including secured claims, unsecured priority claims, unsecured non-priority claims, and claims arising under section 503(b)(9) of the bankruptcy code against Ascena and its affiliated debtor entities.



Filing a proof of claim can be deceptively difficult and may require the assistance of an experienced attorney. In fact, an improperly filed or late filed proof of claim will cause a creditor to forfeit their bankruptcy claim. Prime Clerk LLC has been set as Ascena's noticing and claims agent. Completed proofs of claim forms can be sent to the following address:



Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

850 Third Avenue, Suite 412

Brooklyn, New York 11232



Ascena filed for bankruptcy on July 23, 2020 in the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division. Ascena's bankruptcy cases are being jointly administered under its chapter 11 case identified as Chinos Holdings, Inc., case numbered 20-33113. Ascena's cases are pending before the Honorable Kevin Huennekens.



As part of its balance sheet restructuring, Ascena will reduce its footprint with the closure of a significant number of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores. This includes the exit of all stores across brands in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico and the closure of all Catherines stores.



Ascena has received commitments for $150 million in a new money term loan from its existing lenders. The new money term loan will be available during the pendency of the proceedings and will remain in place post emergence from Chapter 11.



Ronald Page (http://rpagelaw.com) is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia. Ronald Page, PLC has extensive experience representing secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy proceedings.



