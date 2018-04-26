ASCS Sprint Car Racing Has 4 Champion Racing Oil Drivers in Top 10

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2018 --The ASCS is the largest sprint car sanctioning body in the world. Backed by numerous regional series, ASCS Sprint Car races are at racetracks across the United States. The top winged sprint car drivers across the country compete in ASCS competition, with the best of the best gunning for that precious and prestigious ASCS National Championship!



Founded by Emmett Hahn, the first official season of competition for the American Sprint Car Series was a combination of Regional races in 1992. Since that time the National Racing Tour has seen over 1,300 drivers take a green flag in A-Feature competition with over 120 different winners. The National Racing Tour has seen action in over half of the United States.



Champion Oil, an industry leader in performance products, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. They manufacture numerous multi-viscosity motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high-performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" racing lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.



Hafertepe image credit – Alan Messick