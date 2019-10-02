Asher's Chocolate Co. and Nelson's Ice Cream Announce New Product Release

Souderton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2019 --Asher's Chocolate Co. and Nelson's Ice Cream are excited to announce a friendship that has led to the creation of a new product, Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream. The introduction of this cobranded product represents Asher's and Nelson's efforts to deliver ultra-premium experiences to their customers.



Asher's Chocolate Co. stands committed to producing the finest chocolate confections while their partner, Nelson's Ice Cream, is dedicated to creating super premium Ice Cream. Their shared missions resulted in the cobranding adventure to combine Asher's famous Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Pieces with Nelson's old-fashioned, creamy Chocolate Ice Cream.



Jeff Asher, President of Asher's, speaks about his excitement to introduce this new, joint project, "At Asher's, we are proud of our Philadelphia roots. We are thrilled that Nelson's shares our same love of producing delicious, Philly local treats and are thankful for Nelson's collaboration and friendship throughout this creative journey."



Nelson's Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream is crafted with the highest quality ingredients to ensure exquisite taste and satisfaction. Rich, chocolaty, high butter fat (14%) Ice Cream is enhanced with creamy Caramel drizzle and pieces of Asher's Chocolate Covered Pretzel pieces. Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream is sold in 1.75QT. cartons and can be found in select local markets in the Southeastern Pennsylvania region. If you cannot find it in your local market, be sure to request it by name.



Asher's and Nelson's are proud to introduce their creative take on an old-fashioned, creamy Ice Cream flavor. Both companies aim to continue their positive reputations by guaranteeing customers receive only the best products. The introduction of this new Ice Cream treat demonstrates their commitment to this goal.



About Asher's Chocolate Co.

Asher's Chocolate Co. is a continuously family owned and operated candy manufacturer in the United States, making fine chocolates since 1892. Producing more than eight million pounds of candy annually, Asher's confections are sold in all 50 U.S. states, throughout Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and in select overseas markets. For additional information on our complete line of candies and sugar free products, contact us at 800-223-4420. Or write: 80 Wambold Road, Souderton, PA 18964.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Elizabeth Kocsi at (800) 223-4420 x2796 or email at marketing@ashers.com.



About Nelson's

The Nelson family established their dairy company out of Royersford in 1916 and shortly after in 1935 began making Nelson's Ice Cream. Committed to only using the highest quality ingredients, Nelson's delivers ultra-premium Ice Cream treats throughout Pennsylvania. Nelson's Ice Cream is "Famous for Flavor." For additional information on our complete line of Ice Cream Flavors, contact us by calling 888-NELSONS (888-635-7667).