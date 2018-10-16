Asher's Chocolate Co. Announces New Spring Items

Souderton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --Asher's Chocolate Co. announces the unveiling of a new set of spring products for their Valentine's and Easter collections. The initial run of these new items will be manufactured at the Asher's Chocolate Co. factory in Souderton, Pennsylvania.



Following a SKU Rationalization workshop, Asher's took the time to listen to customers and brainstorm new and exciting products to refresh our line of spring offerings.



"It's been quite a while since we added new products to our Soring collection, specifically for Valentine's Day and Easter. We really wanted to take the opportunity after our SKU Rationalization to refocus our efforts on freshening up a line that hasn't gotten much attention recently," says Jeff Asher, President and CEO of Asher's.



Introduced to the new Amoré Collection are two 8-piece boxes: Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Milk Chocolate Cordial Cherries. Introduced into our Spring Collection are four packaged items: an 8-piece box of Sea Salt Caramel Petite Eggs, an 8-piece box of Vanilla Marshmallow Petite Eggs, a 13-ounce Peanut Butter Egg Pail, and a 13-ounce Vanilla Marshmallow Egg Pail.



In addition to these products being new and fresh, they also display an attractive and fun new look. Bright and colorful, the new packaging for the Amoré and Spring Collections exhibits a design that is modern, while also pulling inspiration from Asher's Pennsylvania Dutch roots. The packaging design is unlike anything Asher's has done in the past, and the company feels as though this new look is the first step in taking a different approach to their packaging.