Asher's Chocolate Co. Announces Promotion, Restructuring of Retail Department

Souderton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2019 --Asher's Chocolate Co. has restructured their Retail Department with the promotion of key leader, Kris Derstein. Derstein will transition from her 18-year role as Online Sales & Corporate Gifts Manager to embrace the new title of Manager of Retail & Online Operations.



The introduction of this new role supports Asher's goal to streamline the customer retail and website experience. Asher's aims to offer consistency and familiarity amongst products in their retail stores in Lewistown and Souderton, as well as all online offerings. The direct-to-consumer retail division will be headed by Derstein, with store managers reporting directly to her leadership. Derstein will spearhead this task by bringing her expert knowledge and distinguished level of customer service to the table.



Derstein began working with Asher's Chocolate Co. as only part-time help on weekends and holidays in the Souderton Retail Store. Derstein was talented in her position so her passion for Asher's developed into the website in 2007. From there, she continued to a successful career launch into a full-time position of heading Asher's website. Derstein tactfully drove the website presence and fulfillment. Derstein will make the transition into Manager of Retail & Online Operations using the skills and talents she has learned throughout her many years with Asher's.



In this new role, Derstein will be maintaining appropriate inventory levels in our retail outlets, ensuring positive community relations, and managing the retail support staff in both our Souderton and Lewistown locations.



Jeff Asher, President and CEO, states, "Kris has been doing a phenomenal job driving our website presence and fulfillment, and it is her strong knowledge of the Asher's mission, strong sense of determination, and reliable work ethic that we feel makes her the best person to spearhead our local retail, direct-to-consumer efforts."



Asher's Chocolate Co. congratulates Kris Derstein on her promotion. As a well deserving, hardworking individual, Derstein is a treasured member of the Asher's Family.