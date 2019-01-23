Asher's Chocolate Co. Debuts New Delivery Fleet

Souderton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2019 --Asher's Chocolate Co. announces the unveiling of a newly refreshed delivery fleet. Their fleet of delivery trucks have been re-wrapped with bright, fresh artwork to make every mouth water. You can now spot them making the rounds in the greater Philadelphia area.



Up until recently, Asher's delivery trucks were simple and plain, with minimal identification on them. The few that had artwork were outdated with old logos and worn graphics. "We realized that our trucks needed a bit of a refreshment, so we decided to have fun with it," commented Jeff Asher, President and CEO of Asher's.



Each of the trucks is adorned with different designs, displaying Asher's diverse product portfolio. The truck wraps, showcasing Asher's Snack Boxes, Coffee Bags, Individually-Wrapped Pieces, and of course their famous Gourmet Pretzels, are not only beautiful and eye-catching, but also make for a wonderful display of product and packaging alike.



"We wanted to show the world our wide array of offerings, and maybe also spark their appetite! We've even already gotten a few comments on how delicious our confections look," Jeff Asher further commented.



These new trucks wraps are unlike anything Asher's Chocolate Co. has done before, and they associate this debut with their ever-continuing efforts to support their branding and grow their exposure.