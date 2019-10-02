Asher's Chocolate Co. Giving Back to the Community with Red Cross Blood Drive

Souderton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2019 --Asher's Chocolate Co. will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at the Asher's Retail Store Entrance at 80 Wambold Road, Souderton, PA 18964.



For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code "ashers". While we do accept walk-ins, we highly recommend making an appointment in advance. Registering for a time-slot in advance helps make this event run as smoothly as possible and avoids participants waiting to be served.



"Hosting a blood drive coincides with Asher's core values of giving back to the community," said Jeff Asher, President & CEO of Asher's Chocolate Co. "With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor."



Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.



"The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood."



Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.



We invite you to participate in this Halloween-themed blood drive by wearing a costume to celebrate the fun day. Additionally, all participants will receive a special Asher's-themed trick-or-treat bag as a thank you for joining us. Make sure to stop by Asher's Retail store after donating to pick up last minute Halloween Candy and a well-deserved treat for yourself.