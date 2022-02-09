Asher's Chocolate Co. of Souderton, PA Is SQF Certified

Souderton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2022 --Asher's Chocolate Co., a national leader in chocolate confections, is proud to announce that its Souderton, Pennsylvania-based manufacturing facility is now SQF-Certified (Safe Quality Food), of which is recognized worldwide as a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program.



Achieving the SQF Certification shows that Asher's has met the strict requirements for the SQF Food Safety Code for Food Manufacturing, Edition 9. In doing so, Asher's is dedicated to meeting the highest possible global food safety standards through committing to manufacturing excellence. SQF Certification requires manufacturers to create and implement a strict food safety system that reaches to every step of their supply chain, ensuring that products are produced, handled, processed, and distributed in accordance with standards among the strictest in the industry.



The SQF Program is administered by the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) in the United States and is benchmarked to the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), a global collection of standards and requirements for food companies to practice food safety management at the same high-quality standards around the world.



"Our customers expect a standard of excellence from our products, as we have always made it a priority to provide trusted chocolate confections of the highest quality and safety standards. We are proud of our team to have achieved this prestigious certification that we have been working towards for several years," says Jeff Asher, President and CEO of Asher's Chocolate Co. "This certification communicates to our customers and consumers that our operational and food production capabilities reach the highest standards."



About Asher's Chocolate Co.

Asher's Chocolate Co. is one of the oldest continuously family owned and operated candy manufacturers in the industry, making fine chocolates since 1892. Producing more than eight million pounds of candy annually, Asher's confections are sold in all 50 U.S. states, throughout Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and in select overseas markets. For additional information on our complete line of candies and sugar free products, contact us at 800-223-4420. Or write: 80 Wambold Road, Souderton, PA 18964.