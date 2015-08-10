Ashish "Ash" Bhatt, M.D., Joins Sovereign Health Group as Chief Medical Officer

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --Sovereign Health Group welcomes Ashish "Ash" Bhatt, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Bhatt earned his medical doctorate (M.D.) from Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE) School of Medicine in the Dominican Republic and most recently worked as Chief Medical Officer for Elements Behavioral Health's Florida locations, where he implemented evidence-based modalities while overseeing all medical and clinical operations. Dr. Bhatt is board certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine and the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology for child, adolescent and adult psychiatry.



Dr. Bhatt is excited about his new role at Sovereign, stating, "I am very pleased to be joining Sovereign Health Group during this exciting time of growth. As the mental health and substance abuse treatment industry at large continues to expand, Sovereign is strategically positioned to make a substantial mark within this industry and to be recognized for providing excellent medical and clinical care to our patients and their families. I am looking forward to bringing my medical leadership and administrative experience to Sovereign, in order to join a team that will create systems within our company that will allow us to provide and deliver the highest quality evidenced-based care to our patients while creating a dynamic and enjoyable environment in which we can provide that care."



Tonmoy Sharma, C.E.O. of Sovereign Health Group, shares Dr. Bhatt's excitement, stating, "As a psychiatrist with years of experience treating patients across the full spectrum of behavioral health, Dr. Bhatt is uniquely qualified to provide respected medical leadership for the teams of psychiatrists and physicians who treat patients at all Sovereign Health facilities nationwide. The addition of Dr. Bhatt as our Chief Medical Officer is another example of Sovereign Health's commitment to providing the highest quality of care possible to our patients."



