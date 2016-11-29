Ashley Gold and Pawn Chick Shopping Reveal the Hottest Trends for the Holidays

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --As we enter the gift giving season, shopping for parents, kids, relatives, friends, or anyone else on your holiday list is easy when knowing there is always a way to apply today's style to their gift.



Ashley Gold started working in her family's pawnshop at a young age. Even then, she knew that she knew she loved to negotiate a deal. So she studied Business at Michigan State University and at the Gemological Institute of America, where she received her certification in diamonds.



After many years of working with her family, and a successful nine seasons on TruTV's Hardcore Pawn, she left her family business and started Pawn Chick Shopping a website that sells the most incredible new jewelry and accessories. "I work with top jewelry designers and get the latest fashion trends and now enjoy dressing the everyday woman and man along with celebrities," she says. Gold knows the ins and outs of the jewelry fashion business. "Assisting my customers in person at shows and online is very natural."



Pawn Chick Shopping is now entering its second holiday season, and Gold's online store is stocked full of rings, necklaces, earrings, handbags and men's bracelets, cufflinks, money clips, key chains and more. As a mom, she knows it is important to have children's items, too. Inventory changes up to five times a week. Shoppers watch for those changes and look for fashion trends and tips on her jewelry blog.



"This time of year, one of the questions I am asked most often is how best to transition a simple outfit from day to evening. My answer is always 'accessories.' Even a black and white outfit can go from casual to glam with just a few added pieces."



"My favorite jewelry practice in quickly turning a day look into evening look is layering. Taking two pieces and layering them makes the look so much more interesting," notes Gold. There are no rules when it comes to layering. The everyday necklaces and rings added with evening pieces make anyone ready for the holidays and gift buying easy. Gold says be open to layering colors, metals for an interesting look.



Bracelets are fun and easy to layer. Simply adding a special piece can turn any daytime look into that special night out or holiday party. There are a couple ways to layer bracelets: you can buy a set of bracelets or mix and match different ones. Remember there are no rules. Both are great options to add some depth to your accessory style!



This holiday, Gold has noticed the pieces selling quickly are ones that can be worn multiple ways in addition to being layered. Not only are you getting the best bang for your buck, but your gift just went from one to two gifts, such as the versatility of wearing a necklace also as a bracelet.



For more information about Ashley Gold, visit PawnChickShopping.com or call 800-914-0248.



A few fashion trends and tips to transition from day to evening:



A day look for a women wearing a suit to work



Wear an earring jacket and a cubic zirconia (cz) or diamond bracelet for a simple and conservative look with a long or short necklace.



Transition to a daytime outfit to a nighttime function



Roll up the sleeves and add bangle bracelets and an earring jacket to make the statement while adding the charms to the subtle chain necklace and stacked rings.



