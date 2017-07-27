Ashley HomeStore in West Wichita Reveals Results of Three Month Remodel

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Following an extensive remodel, the Ashley HomeStore furniture store at 10711 W. 21st Street in Wichita is welcoming the public to its grand reopening.



The store, located just west of Maize Rd on 21st Street in west Wichita, remained open with a limited showroom for the duration of the three-month remodel.



The project investment was more than half a million dollars, which included technology upgrades, complete exterior reconstruction and demolition of interior walls to create a more open showroom to showcase the latest fashions and lifestyles available today. A new, 8 foot by 10 foot, two-sided LED display was also added to the outside of the building.



Jordan Storey, Director of Marketing and eCommerce, said, "This remodeled design and our advanced technology will exponentially increase the guest experience and shop-ability. Also, removing and relocating some walls allowed us to put more furniture displays into the showroom, giving our guests more options. We are excited about this store refresh and can't wait for Wichita to come check out and enjoy the best way to furnish your home."



General contractor was Wichita-based Stephen & Sons Construction. The last major update to the west Wichita Ashley HomeStore was in 2006, when the showroom was expanded from 24,000 to 36,0000 square feet.



About Ashley HomeStore

