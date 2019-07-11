Ashley Schiavone Named One of the 2019 Georgia Rising Stars

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Ashley Schiavone has been selected to the 2019 Georgia Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.



The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.



About Schiavone Law

Ashley Schiavone opened her private practice, Schiavone Law P.C., in Atlanta, Georgia in January 2012. Her practices areas include Criminal Defense, Traffic, DUI and Uncontested Divorce. Ms. Schiavone is the author of the Defending DUI: Case Outline 5th Edition, a reference guide for Georgia lawyers as they help their clients defend DUI cases.



