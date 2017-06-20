Pernem, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --If one is planning a trip to Goa and enjoys yoga and wants to experience the excellent elation that it brings forth, then Mantra yoga school in Morjim is just the right place. There are many reasons why the yoga training and workshops conducted by Mantra scores significantly higher than many of its peers:



- It enables students to focus more deeply on correct alignment postures with props

- Offers yoga programs for enthusiasts at all levels

- Courses are conceptualized by yoga masters with decades of experience behind them

- Safe and tranquil environment to enhance learning for solo travelers



The courses are divided into several modules with altering time slots depending on the amount of time specific participants can devote. Yoga Holidays is a program designed to invite participants to let go of their regular stressful life for a while. This program includes private accommodation and 2 daily yoga classes. It is a flexible program based on individual interest, and regular sessions are organized to help students relax and rejuvenate. Participants can also choose to explore Goa apart from learning yoga and getting absolutely refreshed from this yogic rendezvous.



The exclusive 5-day Ashtanga yoga training workshop based on Iyengar's principles is conducted with the idea of exposing practitioners to a comprehensive understanding of the basics of Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga system as well as the Iyengar yoga alignment practices and techniques. This Iyengar yoga retreat in Goa can be extremely useful for many students who want to learn Ashtanga yoga or expand the scope of their practice and perception. This workshop serves as the perfect platform for beginners as well as advanced learners as they get the opportunity to understand and practice injury-free yoga techniques. The packages are created keeping in mind the unique requirement of individuals and the time constraints.



However, the ashtanga teacher training course in India offered by the Mantra School remains the most popular and hugely sought after course. These Teacher Training Courses are accredited by the Yoga Alliance USA and UK and targets offering yoga enthusiasts a comprehensive study of yoga asanas, meditation, pranayama, philosophy, anatomy, mantras and teaching methodologies. Students not only gain in-depth knowledge of the subject of yoga as a whole but also get the opportunity of practical exposure and experience. This enables them to master this traditional yoga and bring about the entire connect between their physical and mental wellness. It is a month long program and the course is organized at their Morjim center from October 2017 until May 2017.



The locale and the environment play a huge role in the overall success of any training module. Located few minutes away from northern Goa's famous Morjim beach, the Yoga center provides luxurious private accommodation, delicious healthy food and the warm rich tropical ambiance to optimize one's learning curve. This property was earlier known as Hotel Mauryya, near Naga Cottage. It has big double bedrooms with AC, fridge and TV and yoga shalas on the rooftop. The inherent tranquility and the pristine surroundings no doubt enhance the overall experience. The safe and protected environment means students do not get unnecessarily worried or preoccupied by concerns about theirs. Once can check the dates and price packages one their website and even avail early bird discounts.