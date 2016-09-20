Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Abhinam Yoga, one of the top yoga schools in India, has announced the dates for its yoga training programs for the year 2017. This comprehensive training schedule involves workshops for beginners, retreats and yoga alliance accredited 100-hour, 200-hour and 300-hour teacher training courses in their two schools located in Goa and Dharamsala. All the courses which are organized by Abhinam School are conceptualized with the aim to disseminate knowledge about the whole subject of traditional yoga.



The school is most popular for offering the best yoga teacher training courses in India, which have been structured in such a manner that every student gets to learn the postures with a firm foundation and opportunity to practice with correct alignment using props based on Iyengar's principles. This is particularly helpful because this inherent understanding of the basic principles help them create and compose their own sequence of yoga asanas, when they set out to teach individually eventually.



One of the most sought after courses offered by the school is 200 hours Ashtanga Yoga TTC, which has been accredited by Yoga Alliance UK & US. It aims to build a foundation in Ashtanga Yoga practice using the props from the Iyengar style. In this month-long intensive course, students are taught and have classes for subjects like anatomy, pranayama, teaching methodology, philosophy and meditation etc. The fact that they also get the opportunity to participate in the teaching process after two weeks is very helpful as it prepares them better to take on the eventual role of the yoga trainer.



One of the other recommended courses for advanced yoga practitioners is the 300 hours teacher training in Goa, which is also accredited with the Yoga Alliance UK and US. It has been designed to provide experienced yoga practitioners with a deeper insight into the world of yoga and enable the better understanding of the essence of principles that guide Yoga sutras since the ancient times. They incorporate theory lessons and in-depth practice of Mantras, anatomy and physiology, Kriyas, Pranayamas and various techniques of meditation. The training module help students develop their body alignment and enhance awareness about the deeper physiological processes while performing the asanas.



Apart from these two certified teacher training courses, Abhinam yoga school also offers 100 hours TTC for practitioners who want to divide their 200 hours training in two parts or retreats or weekly workshops for beginners. Participants can book the courses online and those who decide in advance can also get the early bird advantage in terms of price discount. All information about the various details about the exact date, timing and centers of training are included in the website.