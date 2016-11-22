Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Taking forward the traditions of the traditional Yoga, Abhinam Yoga School has unveiled its brand new session of certified ashtanga yoga teacher training course at it's Morjim center in Goa. Students from all parts of the world have enrolled for the training, which started on November 14th, 2016. It included 100-hour, 200-hour and 300-hour training sessions for yoga participants. This new facility at Morjim represents Abhinam Yoga Centre's commitment to yogic excellence and bringing the best possible facilities to the students pursuing the training with them.



One of the most scenic and verdant beaches in North Goa, Morjim is located on the northern side of the Chopdem river in Pernem. Abhinam Yoga Center's second yoga center in Goa is located within the premises of the erstwhile Mauryya Regency Hotel in Morjim. Endowed with absolute flora and fauna, the Morjim Beach is also famous for the Olive Ridley turtles. The center with its rooftop yogshala and its majestic view of the sparkling North Goa beach front provides an absolute sense of calm and pristine happiness to students who spend time here pursuing their training.



The participants who have gathered in Morjim from across the world now have the opportunity to learn, understand and go deeper in traditional yoga under the supervision of the best yoga instructors. Students have enrolled for either of the 3 different teacher trainings organized by the school. The course includes 100 hours of yoga teacher training, which is a 2 week course. In the 100 hours yoga course, students have the opportunity to split their 200 hours of training into 2 parts. This one is specially designed for those who are unable to take out the 4 weeks time to complete the 200-hour course. Just like the 4 weeks course, this one too has the same detailed and extensive course line-up. The other course is their most popular 200 hr yoga teacher training in India, which is highly reviewed and includes all the essential subjects and extensive practical trainings required for yoga practitioners to become teachers of the highest quality. The last course is the advanced 300 hr yoga teacher training in Goa, which is designed to deepen your existing knowledge on yoga.



Abhinam School is one of the few Ashtanga yoga schools in India that has accreditation from from Yoga Alliance US and UK to conduct this training.



It would not be wrong to say that the Abhinam Yoga Centre in Morjim is one of the most beautiful unions of beautiful exteriors and state of the art interiors that enable students to have the most fulfilling yogic experience that they could aspire to have so far away from home. Given the fact that most students have come from far and wide, the center endeavors to maintain a cosmopolitan culture in the campus and facilities at par with the latest and the best world over.