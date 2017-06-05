Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --This latest report titled "Asia Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.



Asia proton therapy market is anticipated to almost three-fold during the period 2016 – 2022.



The number of proton therapy centers is continuously increasing in Asia. Still, it is believed that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge multi-Billion-dollar potential market. The number of patients treated with Proton Therapy is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are huge.



Key Points Covered in the Report:



- Asia accounts for around 60% of the world population and half the global burden of cancer.



- In Asia, Japan is the leading market for proton therapy controlling xx% share in 2016.



- Mitsubishi is the leading player in proton therapy market in Japan. However, other players like IBA, Hitachi, Sumitomo etc. have also started to make their presence felt in the market.



- South Korea is the second largest market for proton therapy in Asia.



- China has the huge market opportunity for proton therapy treatment owing to large population base of cancer patients.



- IBA has one operational proton therapy center in China while 4 more centers are in development phase.



- The potential proton therapy market in Taiwan was estimated at US$ xx Million in 2016 and the potential market is likely to reach US$ xx Million by 2022.



- In India, 2 proton therapy centers are under development phase and are scheduled to open in 2018 and 2019.



This 133 Page report with 64 Figures and 15 Tables has been analyzed from 8 View Points:



1. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2022)

2. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2009 - 2022)

3. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market – By Country

4. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment – By Country

5. Proton Therapy Company Analysis

6. List of Proton Therapy Centers

7. Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

8. Proton Therapy Market - Drivers and Challenges



Actual Market and Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment – By Country



1. Japan

2. South Korea

3. China



Potential Market and Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment – By Country



1. Japan

2. South Korea

3. China

4. India

5. Singapore

6. Taiwan



Proton Therapy - Company Analysis



1. Mitsubishi

2. IBA

3. Hitachi

4. Sumitomo



