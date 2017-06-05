ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title Asia Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 to its growing collection of premium market research reports.
Asia proton therapy market is anticipated to almost three-fold during the period 2016 – 2022.
The number of proton therapy centers is continuously increasing in Asia. Still, it is believed that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge multi-Billion-dollar potential market. The number of patients treated with Proton Therapy is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are huge.
Key Points Covered in the Report:
- Asia accounts for around 60% of the world population and half the global burden of cancer.
- In Asia, Japan is the leading market for proton therapy controlling xx% share in 2016.
- Mitsubishi is the leading player in proton therapy market in Japan. However, other players like IBA, Hitachi, Sumitomo etc. have also started to make their presence felt in the market.
- South Korea is the second largest market for proton therapy in Asia.
- China has the huge market opportunity for proton therapy treatment owing to large population base of cancer patients.
- IBA has one operational proton therapy center in China while 4 more centers are in development phase.
- The potential proton therapy market in Taiwan was estimated at US$ xx Million in 2016 and the potential market is likely to reach US$ xx Million by 2022.
- In India, 2 proton therapy centers are under development phase and are scheduled to open in 2018 and 2019.
This 133 Page report with 64 Figures and 15 Tables has been analyzed from 8 View Points:
1. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2022)
2. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2009 - 2022)
3. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market – By Country
4. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment – By Country
5. Proton Therapy Company Analysis
6. List of Proton Therapy Centers
7. Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers
8. Proton Therapy Market - Drivers and Challenges
Actual Market and Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment – By Country
1. Japan
2. South Korea
3. China
Potential Market and Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment – By Country
1. Japan
2. South Korea
3. China
4. India
5. Singapore
6. Taiwan
Proton Therapy - Company Analysis
1. Mitsubishi
2. IBA
3. Hitachi
4. Sumitomo
