New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2022 --New York: In the textile industry, sizing is the heart of weaving, and this process is used for providing a protective coating on warp yarn to decrease yarn breakage throughout the weaving process. Different types of water-soluble polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), starch, native starch, modified starch, acrylates, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) are used to protect yarn. These textile sizing chemicals provide excellent properties such as film forming, adhesion, controllable viscosity, optimum penetration, film flexibility and elasticity, lubrication, bacterial resistance, and easy removal to the fabric.



Demand for textile sizing chemicals in Asia is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to rising demand from both, apparel and non-apparel end-use industries. Europe and North America highly are dependent on Asia Pacific for textiles and apparel. In the same line, the global textile manufacturing industry has experienced a geographical shift from developed countries in North America and Europe to Asia due to an abundant availability of skilled manpower in developing Asian countries.



As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the Asia textile sizing chemicals market is projected to reach a market value of over US$ 730 Mn by 2031-end, expanding at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

- Growth in textiles and apparel demand coupled with substantial shift of textile industry operations to Asia has fueled demand for textile sizing chemicals in the region.

- Increasing demand for textile sizing chemical agents in the pre-treatment stage of the textile processing chain is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

- Binders to hold more than half over market share by 2031.

- As per material, starch and polyvinyl alcohol, together, to hold around 60% market share over the next ten years.

- As an end-use industry, apparel to cater to over 70% demand for textile sizing chemicals through 2031.

- The market in Bangladesh to expand at close to 7% CAGR over the next ten years, while that in China and India at around 8% each over the same time period.



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"Owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, delays in port clearance and limited availability of transportation hampered market growth in 2020 (-5.6%). However, key players ramped up their production capacities from the last quarter of 2020 owing to ease in regulations by several regional governments," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.



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Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented



Key manufacturers of textile sizing chemicals in Asia such as Huntsman Corporation, Archroma, Dystar Group, Dow Chemicals, DIC Corporation, NICCA Corporation, Ben Tech Chemicals, Zhongshan City Emeer Textile Auxiliary Co. Ltd, Cherng Long Enterprise Co ltd, Centro China, Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd, Zydex Industries, Indokem Ltd., Ran Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Pulcra Chemicals, Matangi International, Allwyn Chem Industries, Sarex Chemicals, Associated Chemicals, and Eco Polychem Pvt. Ltd. are focused on strengthening their product portfolios and expanding their market footprint through the acquisition of smaller companies in the market.



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Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a new report on the Asia textile sizing chemicals market that contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides insightful analysis of the market through different segments, namely material, product, end use, and region. The market report also provides supply and demand trends and a comprehensive list of the various suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.



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