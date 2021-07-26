Asia's Largest Crypto Art Platform CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Listed on ZB Exchange

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2021 --With the emergence and rise of NFT in recent years, people's investment perspective has also begun to turn to the NFT, a fusion of the blockchain field + art market. In the first quarter of 2021, the total scale of global NFT asset transactions reached US$2 billion. On March 13, the NFT created by artist Beeple was sold at Christie's for $69.3 million, setting a new record. Recently, CryptoArt.Ai (CART), known as the largest decentralized NFT encrypted digital art trading platform in Asia, was also launched on the ZB Exchange on July 23, which further improved the position of NFT in the trading market.



What is NFT? The full name of NFT is non-fungible token. Utilizing blockchain technology, NFT has a unique identification, which is not interchangeable, and the smallest unit is 1 and is indivisible. Since the metadata on the NFT block cannot be replaced or tampered, the digital signature on the NFT can become the digital certificate and authenticity proof of the collection. NFT can effectively guarantee the authenticity of collections. The key to the success of NFT lies in the fact that blockchain technology gives it the basis for presenting value and protecting value, so that its value is endowed with uniqueness by blockchain technology, and the value is fully reflected. However, only NFTs with large-scale application scenarios and value mapping are meaningful and deliver value.



CryptoArt.Ai is an NFT platform that integrates NFT generation, sales, auction, collection, and transfer based on the Ethereum ERC-721 protocol. CryptoArt.Ai has strict review standards for artists: artists need to submit an application to enter the platform, and only original authors who pass the review can sell NFTs. In the future, the CryptoArt.Ai platform will also launch sections such as music, movies, and photography, as well as innovative models such as bid rebates, DeFi+NFT mining, community joint names, and Dao governance. The CryptoArt.Ai platform relies on the global community of artists and collectors and is committed to promoting the vigorous development of NFT crypto art. At present, the platform has only been online for 6 months, and its data such as the number of artists settled in, the rate of art transactions and the amount of art transactions are ranked first in Asia.



NFT art is an evolving process that will change the way digital artists create and interact with their works. The CryptoArt.Ai platform currently has 759 artists from more than 40 countries and regions around the world, with a sales rate of 60%+. On the CryptoArt.Ai platform based on the ERC-721 protocol, users can directly bid with artists, or directly purchase according to the bids. Artists can control the pricing model and can also give users NFTs.



There are many different players in the field of NFT and crypto art, including the familiar Ethereum NFT trading platforms Opensea, Cargo, rarible and other platforms. Compared with them, the unique advantages of CryptoArt.AI mainly include the following three aspects: focus on the field of art, DeFi +NFT innovative model, and ignite the crypto market.



Compared with OpenSea and other platforms covering digital art, encrypted collectibles, game items, virtual land, domain names and other fan-absorbing fields, CryptoArt.Ai is more focused on the development of encrypted art itself and derivative businesses. In the transactions on the CryptoArt.Ai platform, NFT can not only be used as copyright and ownership for transactions, but also a unique link between the artist and the collector. NFT is the main body of his work recognized by the artist.



CryptoArt.Ai innovatively combines DeFi (high liquidity) + NFT (high value capture) dual mechanisms to promote value circulation through liquid mining pools. Based on the reliable equity attributes of NFT and its unique and indivisible characteristics, the program can identify NFT to confirms the user's authority, and NFT can also become a token for the confirmation of the information world.



NFT collectibles have a complete, transparent, reliable, low-cost and high-efficiency secondary market. Thanks to the data openness of the blockchain and the programmable asset attributes of tokens, users can easily trade and transfer NFTs on CryptoArt.Ai. Collections can be auctioned at a very low cost, which helps the market to be active, and it is easier to realize the value discovery of collections in the active transaction circulation link.



As an early NFT platform dedicated to encryption art, CryptoArt.Ai has obvious advantages in market resources and team composition. Relying on CryptoArt.Ai's precise market positioning and persistence in artistic quality, it has received millions of investments from many institutions as early as the private placement period. At present, many well-known artists at home and abroad have successfully settled in CryptoArt.Ai. It has co-organized offline encryption art exhibitions and auctions with first-line brands such as NOVA.



As an NFT encrypted artwork trading platform, CryptoArt.Ai has solved some of the current problems in the NFT market with its upholding of art and technological breakthroughs. For example, to link real artists, CryptoArt.Ai directly cooperates with real artists to generate a unique NFT through on-chain tokenization, and collectors can directly conduct NFT auctions. The NFT can not only be used as an on-chain ownership transaction, but also a unique link between artists and collectors. Without any limitation, it can realize cross-platform direct dialogue between artists and collectors, maximizing exposure for artists. Another example is the tokenized assets on the chain. On the CryptoArt.Ai platform, each creator's work is cast by smart contracts. Under this mechanism, any application in the ecosystem can be directly integrated with each artist. Art + auction, breaking the limitations of traditional auctions, any artwork can be directly traded independently in a smart contract.



CryptoArt.Ai will always be committed to creating an asset-light digital art platform in the pocket that is available to everyone, allowing more people to participate in the wave of Crypto cultural revival at a low threshold, and becoming a mass-level entrance to the world of crypto art.



