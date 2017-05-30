Aside from Offering Specialised Mortgage Advice, Open Vision Finance Also Offers Home Moving Help

Taunton, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2017 --When it comes to acquiring a mortgage, there are different steps to take – and these include not only finding the right home and mortgage deal, but making sure that one takes care of surveys and solicitors in the most hassle-free way. This is where the home moving service of Open Vision Finance comes in.



More individuals and families are opting to buy their own homes for the simple reason that it gives them an asset which they can make use of for the future. With one's own home, one no longer has to deal with leasing a place – all one has to take care of is the mortgage repayments.



But acquiring a great mortgage deal is not that easy, as the mortgage experts from Open Vision Finance attest. Getting approved for a mortgage is just one of the steps – one has to find the right lender and the right deal first. But Open Vision Finance is confident that with the help of its mortgage advisors, anyone – from first-time buyers to those planning to invest in a buy-to-let property – can find the ideal arrangement for their needs.



But there's another service offered by Open Vision Finance which comes in useful. The home moving service is specifically designed for those planning the process of moving to their new home. There are other intricacies involved with this process, which include doing surveys, dealing with solicitors, and handling fees. But with help and advice from Open Vision Finance, the process becomes more manageable.



Open Vision Finance offers a specific home moving service, such as assistance with surveys and solicitors. Open Vision Finance explains surveys in more detail: "Home moving surveys will assist you in finding out the condition of the property, including any problems, which are not visible to the eye. A home survey is completed when you have an offer accepted on the property you are interested in and once the survey has been completed, gives you potential negotiation paths to follow and to take into consideration any repair costs which may be required."



The solicitor service provided by Open Vision Finance, on the other hand, deals with helping clients find the right solicitors based on good client care, efficiency, and knowledge of products. With Open Vision Finance's help, clients no longer have to search for a reliable and trusted solicitor – they can simply choose from a list of recommended solicitors who have already proven their efficiency and expertise.



About Open Vision Finance

Open Vision Finance is a renowned financial services provider offering mortgage advice and more. To consult with a mortgage broker in Bristol, visit the website.