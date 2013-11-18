Asoni Haus & Honeymoons and Get-a-Ways Partnership

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2013 --Leading luxury Lifestyle Management, Event production and PR agency Asoni Haus have strategically partnered with Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways; a comprehensive travel firm with over 10 years experience, focusing on the luxury travel, honeymoon and destination wedding markets. With the aim of working together to provide curated travel experiences to the elite lifestyle members managed by the Asoni Haus team. This service partnership will see a more targeted luxury focus for Asoni Haus members who are demanding more than ever, romantic getaways, bespoke honeymoon experiences and opportunities to access the inaccessible, especially when it comes to creating that special moment with, or for their loved one. Asoni Haus spend their days working with the world’s elite, providing Lifestyle support to their members, comprising of Celebrities, Sporting personalities, UHNWI, Leading Business men and women, Diplomats and Dignitaries. Asoni Haus are the curators of Luxury, utilizing their global contacts and partners to provide their members access to the inaccessible. Call them the “Fixers” as they truly understand what it is to provide Luxury, effortlessly.



Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways founder Nancy Barkley says “Our mission is to plan your most memorable travel experience ever, anywhere the client heart desires. We are able to achieve this goal by years of traveling the world and finding the perfect locations for clients. We are able to offer our customers exclusive VIP treatment due to our strategic associations worldwide”. While Asoni Haus Founder & CEO Ingrid Asoni feels that “this partnership is long overdue, bringing together two companies that truly understand the needs of the elite, are driven by service quality, have vast experience within the luxury market and have the need to exceed client expectations, especially when it comes to requests of the heart”. Bringing these two forces together, will only ensure that romantic moments become even more unimaginably unforgettable.



www.asonihaus.com

@asonihaus

www.honeymoonsandgetaways.com