Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2024 --Many pools that are installed today in Howard County, Dayton, Glenwood, Glenelg, Mt. Airy, and the surrounding areas are basic in nature and don't have a modern look. Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. knows how to create a modern-looking pool for their clients and there are a few things that are common to any modern-looking pool. From the shape that the pool takes to the materials used around it, our designers will use all manner of approaches to give clients the modern-looking pool that they want as an outdoor escape. Contact them today to get started on a modern pool that always looks inviting.



Modern looking pools tend to be minimalists when it comes to various amenities like water slides and other additions. They don't have these extras and instead really just have subtle lighting along with a few pieces of patio/pool furniture. As the saying goes, "less is more" in these cases. Another item that makes a pool modern in look and feel is the decking material that is used. In this case, natural stone pavers or travertine are ideal material choices that will look great around the pool.



The shape of a pool also is a giveaway if it would be considered a modern looking pool. Geometric shapes like rectangles and squares, along with defined angles all point to classic pool design. Odd-shaped pools can be dramatic, but they also have a very different look. Another piece to consider is adding fire elements near the pool, like fire braziers or torches.



For most people the challenge will become keeping things out of the design that could complicate things and make the look busier than desired. When working with their design experts they can help to keep the client's vision in mind for a modern-looking pool and help to remind them that they want to have less going on with the pool, not more. They will also keep the rest of the landscaping in mind with the final design so that it all flows together as a complete unit and does not have parts stand out from the rest.



Modern pools are both inviting as well as beautiful. Their simplicity helps to calm the mind and provide a place to relax and let the cares of the world disappear. At Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., they have worked with hundreds of clients in Howard County, Dayton, Glenwood, Glenelg, Mt. Airy, and the surrounding areas. Contact them today to have their team help develop a modern pool design.



About Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc.

Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. is committed to providing a higher level of landscape excellence with the ultimate goal being "absolute" client satisfaction. Visit www.absolutescapes.com to learn more about the variety of services from Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc.