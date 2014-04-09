Aspen Massage Institute Designs Success-Oriented Program

Aspen, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --The Aspen Massage Institute continues to lead the way with innovative programs designed specifically for non-traditional students, persons seeking a new career or stay at home parents looking for a way to supplement family income. AMI’s course schedule focuses on training massage students to become superior therapists as well as the basics in business and personal development.



Since its inception, AMI has been providing top-level training to persons hoping to improve their futures by joining a growing and needed service industry. Studies by the U.S. Department of Labor continue to show that massage therapy is a growing market especially as interest in homeopathic healthcare increases. “Our programs and classes allow almost everyone to have an opportunity to learn a skill that gives them a career for life, not just a job,” stated Jean-Robert Barbette, AMI Director.



Heidi Vargas, a 2013 graduate of the program, is just one example of the program’s fantastic results. She moved to Aspen to enjoy the mountains, meet new people and discover a new direction. When she first learned of the program and met the staff she was so impressed with the quality and professionalism she became the first person to enroll. “I knew immediately the staff was concerned about my success, not filling seats. The program and classes were less like a classroom and more like a mentorship with hands-on training,” commented Heidi.



An example of so many people in America today, Heidi always had a dream of doing something meaningful but struggled finding the right opportunities. “In only 7 months, our students learn everything they need to be successful massage therapists and pass state and national certification exams,” concluded Barbette. Heidi is now a licensed Massage Therapist working at Jean-Robert’s Gym in Aspen and loving every minute of her new career. She has come a long ways from her humble beginnings as a receptionist. “I was able to get a new career while working and I’m looking forward to the future,” added Heidi.



The next 500 hour Massage Therapist Certification Program is set to begin April 14 and runs through November 21, 2014. Evening classes are from 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm and student financing is available. For additional information visit: AspenMassageInstitute.com