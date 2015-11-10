Assault & Robbery Charges Dropped Against TCU Football Players

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --In early September, 2015, two Texas Christian University (TCU) university students - Michael Rea Tuana, a defensive lineman, and Andre Petties-Wilson, a wide receiver, were involved in a physical altercation. Allegedly, the two football players beat up fellow students (the exact number of how many students was not released), and stole beer. As of October, however, charges have been dropped, and the two are no longer facing criminal penalties.



The Crime: Robbery and Bodily Injury



According to news reports, the two football players were at a party on the night of the fourth of September when, for whatever reason, they were asked to leave. Rather than doing just that, a physical altercation ensued. One of the victims of the attack reported that he and his friends were "attacked" at about 11:30 that night, and then the two football players made off with a case of beer. There are also reports that Tuana broke a window of the house he was asked to leave. A redacted arrest warrant affidavit issued against Petties-Wilson and Tuana reads that one of the victims was found in a fetal position on the ground while the two football players continued to hit and kick him.



As a side note, Petties-Wilson is only 19 years old - not yet the legal age for drinking. Furthermore, Petties-Wilson and Tuana gave a different account of the incident, claiming that they decided to leave the party on their own and that Tuana saw his friend being attacked by three males prior to engaging in physical assault.



The Charges



Prior to having charges against them dropped, the two football players were facing serious consequences; both were charged with robbery with bodily injury. In Texas, this is a second-degree felony, which is punishable by a prison term of not less than two years but not more than 20, and a fine of not more than $10,000 (Source: http://www.criminalattorneyfortworth.com). Upon being charged, the two young men were held in the Fort Worth County Jail with a bail of $15,000 pending against each.



Why Were Charged Dropped?



Apparently, charges against the two football players were dropped when the victims made the decision not to press charges. While the young men will not face criminal charges, they have been temporarily suspended from the TCU football programs for rules violations.



The offenses are not the first for the university; other football team members have also faced criminal charges and team suspensions for drug possession and DWI offenses in recent years.



Being charged with a crime--and convicted of one--at such a young age can be devastating.



