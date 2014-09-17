Asset Signals Takes Online Trading to the Next Level

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Asset Signals is providing its clients with the means to trade like the pros, even if they don’t have that level of training and experience. The company uses a multi-pronged approach to trading by offering its customers many ways to trade.



At the forefront of their approach to trading is their live assistance hotline. This connects traders old and new to experts. There they can receive professional advice, learn about market trends and find out how to improve their portfolio. This level of personal assistance is a great boon for people who are diving into trading and who feel like they have gotten in over their head at one point or another. They can just call up the live trading expert and get help at any time.



Another way that Asset Signals is changing the way people approach trades online is through its automated binary option trading system. This lets a professionally-designed computer system make trades based on each client’s personal portfolio. It takes much of the stress and multi-tasking away from more inexperienced traders and it gives them the ability to make the same kinds of in-the-moment trades that the experts are making.



About Asset Signals

Asset Signals also offers a managed account option. This let a professional trader make trades for clients. These are not just trades chosen by the expert, however. They are tailored to the personal preferences and specifications of each client. And at any time, clients can take control of their account and make the trades they see fit or stop trades before they are completed. This allows for an unprecedented level of control and success for traders of any experience level, and it is a true game changer for online trading.



Asset Signals offers a premium automated trading program for trading binary options