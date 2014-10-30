Assista in-Home Care Recently Accredited by CAASB

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --The California Association of Accredited Small Business announced today that Assista In-Home Care, a prominent in-home care provider in the Bay Area, is now an accredited CAASB Member.



As of October 24, 2014, CAASB has verified that Assista In-Home Care, maintains minimal consumer and employee complaints and truthful marketing practices.



Assista In-Home Care provides full support with a registered nurse (R.N.) and a registered dietician for every client. Assista helps clients live happier, healthier, and more independent lives. Every caregiver is rigorously vetted, insured, and bonded. Assista In-Home Care offers services ranging from assistance with activities of daily living to homemaker/companion care and respite care.



“We take steps to assure that all member organizations closely uphold our Code of Ethics,” said Jaren Miller, an account manager with the CAASB, “since we realize the significance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the CAASB will continue to offer membership only to companies which are audited prior to membership. Every company goes through a rigorous verification process before being offered membership.



As of late, it's become significantly more commonplace for consumers to research a business' reputation on the internet and third-party accreditations before even considering using a company's services. Assista In-Home Care has maintained a positive reputation among consumer review websites, public records, the CAASB, and organizations which advocate customer rights.



Furthermore, Assista In-Home Care was recently held in high regard with organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and business trust. Assista In-Home Care's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the Bay Area.



