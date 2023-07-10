Assure a Smile Emphasizes Proactive Care for Gum Disease Prevention

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2023 --Gum disease is an infection of the tissues that surround and support the teeth, and it is the leading cause of tooth loss. While it can be painless and have no obvious symptoms, it can still cause great harm. Assure a Smile wants to ensure that all of their patients are aware of the importance of preventive care and regular checkups that can make a huge difference in their oral health.



At Assure a Smile, patients receive a thorough cleaning and dental exam at every appointment. During these visits, the team emphasizes the importance of preventive care for gum disease, which includes regular brushing and flossing and regular visits to the dentist. By taking proactive steps to prevent gum disease, their patients can not only protect their teeth, but their overall health as well.



Assure a Smile also provides comprehensive holistic dental care, which includes state-of-the-art technology in order to detect any signs of gum disease. When caught early, gum disease can be treated and reversed. If you have any concerns about the health of your gums and would like to learn more about preventive care, visit assureasmile.com.



About Assure a Smile

For over 25 years, Assure a Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Dr. Ted Herrmann, a Miami dentist, leads their holistic dental practice with the purpose of providing a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.