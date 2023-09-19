Assure a Smile: Miami Dentist Offers Perfect Teeth and Whiter Smile with ZOOM! Teeth Whitening

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2023 --Out of all the treatments offered, ZOOM! Teeth Whitening is one of their most popular. ZOOM! Teeth Whitening is a safe and effective procedure that allows patients to brighten their teeth up to eight shades in a matter of hours. Before undergoing the treatment, the dental staff will address how lifestyle choices may be affecting the health and appearance of your teeth. During the procedure, the lips and gums are covered to focus solely on the teeth. After the session, a specific sensitivity gel is administered to reduce post-procedure sensitivity.



In addition to ZOOM! Teeth Whitening, Assure a Smile also offers a range of orthodontic treatments such as metal braces, Invisalign, Invisalign Teen®, and DNA Appliance®. These treatments help straighten teeth and promote oral health.



The Assure a Smile team is dedicated to providing holistic care to maintain the beauty of your smile between visits. They specialize in thorough cleanings and holistic health advice, such as avoiding harmful substances like fluoride, GMOs, and other toxins. They also assist in making lifestyle decisions that improve both oral health and total body wellness.



At Assure a Smile, they believe achieving a whiter, brighter smile is a goal that can be achieved with the right dental care. To learn more about their available services, visit assureasmile.com or call 305-723-9610.



About Assure a Smile

For over 25 years, Assure a Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Dr. Ted Herrmann, a Miami dentist, leads their holistic dental practice with the purpose of providing a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.