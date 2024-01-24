Assure a Smile Offers Comprehensive Gum Care Services to Improve Oral Health

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2024 --Gum disease is a serious condition that can lead to tooth loss, and it is estimated that 4 out of 5 Americans have some form of gum disease. Assure a Smile's gum care services include:



Regular dental cleanings and checkups: These appointments are essential for removing plaque and tartar buildup, which can lead to gum disease.



Perio Protect: This safe and effective treatment can help to restore the health and vitality of gums that are affected by gum disease. Perio Protect is a non-surgical treatment that uses a combination of lasers, antibiotics, and antimicrobials to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation.



Oral hygiene instruction: Assure a Smile's dentists and hygienists will teach patients how to brush and floss their teeth properly to prevent gum disease. The practice offers a variety of resources, including educational materials, videos, and online courses.



To learn more about gum care services at Assure a Smile, call 305-274-0047 or visit assureasmile.com.



About Assure a Smile

For over 25 years, Assure a Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Dr. Ted Herrmann, a Miami dentist, leads their holistic dental practice with the purpose of providing a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.