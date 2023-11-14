Assure a Smile Offers Metal-Free Dental Implants

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2023 --Zirconium and ZERAMEX® implants are both made from a strong, durable material that is resistant to staining and corrosion. They are also more biocompatible than titanium, which means that they are less likely to cause an allergic reaction. This makes them a good option for patients with a history of metal allergies or who are looking for a more natural-looking smile.



In addition to being more biocompatible, zirconium and ZERAMEX® implants are also more aesthetically pleasing than titanium implants. They are available in a variety of shades to match the natural color of the teeth, and they can be customized to fit the specific needs of each patient.



If you are considering dental implants, Assure a Smile is a great option. Dr. Herrmann is a Diplomat to the International Congress of Oral Implantology, and he has over 20 years of experience in performing oral implant procedures. He will work with you to create a treatment plan that meets your individual needs and goals.



To learn more about metal-free dental implants or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Herrmann, visit assureasmile.com.



About Assure a Smile

For over 25 years, Assure a Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Dr. Ted Herrmann, a Miami dentist, leads their holistic dental practice with the purpose of providing a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.