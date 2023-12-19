Assure a Smile Offers Miami Veneers to Improve Smile Confidence

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2023 --These thin, custom-molded shells fit over the surface of teeth to boost their appearance, eliminating some of the most common smile complaints. Because they are made from porcelain, veneers provide the same resilience as healthy tooth enamel to ensure the root underneath remains healthy.



The Pros of Porcelain Veneers



Improved appearance: Veneers can be used to whiten teeth, close gaps, and correct misalignment. They can also be used to reshape teeth or add length.



Increased confidence: A beautiful smile can boost confidence and self-esteem. Veneers can help people feel more confident about their appearance and smile more often.



Long-lasting results: Veneers can last for 10-15 years with proper care.



How Do Veneers Work?



The veneer placement process typically takes two to three appointments.



Appointment 1: Dr. Herrmann will evaluate your oral health and discuss your goals for veneers. He will then take impressions of your teeth.



Appointment 2: Dr. Herrmann will use the impressions to create custom-made veneers. These veneers will be made from porcelain and will match the color of your natural teeth.



Appointment 3: Dr. Herrmann will bond the veneers to your teeth. This is a quick and painless procedure.



Common Questions and Concerns



Pain: Veneer placement is a relatively painless procedure. However, some patients may experience some discomfort during the first few days after the procedure.



Cost: The cost of veneers varies depending on the number of teeth being treated and the complexity of the procedure. However, veneers are typically more affordable than other options, such as crowns or bridges.



Care: Veneers require regular care, just like natural teeth. You should brush and floss your teeth twice a day and see your dentist for regular checkups and cleanings.



