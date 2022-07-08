Assure a Smile Offers Same-Day Crown Technology in South Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Dental crowns can help prevent infection and restore function to damaged teeth. Traditional crowns might be uncomfortable and inconvenient, but they aren't the only choice available to people. An alternative to traditional dental crowns, CEREC crowns are a more comfortable and convenient dental crown solution.



CEREC technology is backed by over 30 years of experience and 250 clinical trials demonstrating its superiority in restorative operations. CEREC technology is one of the most astonishing advancements to contemporary dentistry because of the time and agony it saves. CEREC has eliminated all of the headaches associated with the restoration industry. CEREC provides laboratory-quality manufacturing capabilities directly to the dentist office, enabling patients to receive customized dental treatments faster than ever before.



This cutting-edge new technology represents the pinnacle of digital dentistry, integrating cutting-edge video imaging with laboratory-quality production capabilities. With CEREC technology, Assure A Smile provides the highest-quality crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, bridges, abutments and temporary or permanent dental solutions using biocompatible, non-toxic materials. Permanent dental treatments are provided on the same day as the appointment, removing the need for temporary crowns and follow-up appointments.



About Assure A Smile

For over 25 years, Assure A Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Dr. Ted Herrmann, a Miami dentist, leads their holistic dental practice with the purpose of providing a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.