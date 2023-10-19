Assure a Smile Provides Holistic Dentistry for Improved Health and Well-Being

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2023 --Holistic dentistry takes a comprehensive approach to oral care, looking at the body as a single system. This system includes the teeth, gums, and other bodily systems and allows for a much more thorough analysis of overall health. Assure a Smile utilizes this system to discover many different body ailments through examining the teeth and gums. This helps to lower the risk of developing gum disease and tooth decay.



Assure a Smile believes in providing the safest possible environment for its patients by utilizing bio compatible materials and filters to prevent toxins from entering the public water supply. They also offer safe mercury filling removal, treating TMJ and bite problems, dietary recommendations, cosmetic bonding, and education on how to live a healthy lifestyle.



Additionally, they offer effective and natural treatments for gum disease. They utilize homeopathic remedies to alleviate pain and reduce the effects of anesthesia after a treatment.



Assure a Smile is passionate about providing the highest quality of holistic dentistry and educating their patients on the importance of a healthy diet, the avoidance of toxins, and the use of organic materials for their dental care. They strive to provide the best possible care for their patients and help them to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.



To learn more about the benefits of holistic dentistry in Miami, visit Assure a Smile online or call 305-723-9610.



About Assure a Smile

For over 25 years, Assure a Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Their Miami holistic dental practice is led by Dr. Ted Herrmann with the mission to provide a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.