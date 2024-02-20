Assure a Smile: Transforming Smiles and Lives Through Holistic Cosmetic Dentistry in Miami

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2024 --At Assure a Smile, Dr. Herrmann works one-on-one with each patient to create a custom treatment plan for achieving a new and improved smile. He begins by introducing patients to a variety of cosmetic procedures, such as orthodontics and digital imaging, as well as holistic treatments and information about dental materials. Dr. Herrmann ensures that only the safest, non-toxic, and biocompatible materials are utilized during every procedure.



When cosmetic dentistry is taken with a holistic approach, it often involves considering the entire craniofacial region, rather than focusing exclusively on the teeth alone. Therefore, Assure a Smile helps their patients achieve a new and healthier looking smile that goes beyond aesthetics and leads to improved self-esteem and self-image.



Thanks to Assure a Smile's commitment to safety, functionality, and beauty, patients can have the peace of mind that their wellbeing are being taken into consideration, allowing them to feel more comfortable and confident during their dental experience. For more information about the holistic dental care services offered by Miami's Assure a Smile, call 305-732-9610 or visit assureasmile.com.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile has been providing high-quality dental care in Miami for over 25 years. The practice is led by Dr. Ted Herrmann, a Miami dentist who is passionate about providing his patients with the best possible care. Dr. Herrmann and his team are committed to providing a comfortable and relaxing experience for all of their patients.