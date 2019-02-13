Assured and Associates Offers Reliable Transportation in Douglasville and Atlanta, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2019 --Hiring non-emergency medical transportation service makes sense, especially when it comes to catching up a medical appointment. Whether one wants to attend a physical therapy session or visit a doctor or schedule an appointment with a doctor, more often one may find it challenging to arrange transportation. This is where Assured and Associates Personal Care of Georgia comes into the scene.



With decades of experience in the field, the company provides timely and efficient responses at affordable prices. The non-emergency medical transport that they offer is designed to meet the transport needs of the patients who are unable or partially able to get around.



The inability to move around dampens the spirit of an individual especially when they develop a sense of dependence on others due to the prolonged illness or injury. The transportation in Douglasville and Atlanta, Georgia gives them a sense of peace, taking them to the facility on time.



One of the most useful product is wheelchair lift vans which is primarily used for non-ambulatory patients - the ones who lost the ability to move around. The mode of transportation is designed to give them support so that they can sit upright.



Irrespective of the needs, Assured & Associates will create custom transportation that is scheduled especially to meet the needs of the patient. One can rely on transport while going to a doctor's appointment, private residence, airport, shopping, special events, or anywhere else.



Ambulatory transportation, on the other hand, is primarily available for non-emergency transportation. Those who can walk on own or with minimum assistance can undoubtedly benefit from the service.



The service is available 24/7. One can call for assistance at any time and anywhere. The van and sedan will reach the place to take the patient to the medical facility on time.



For more information on physical therapy in Alpharetta and DeKalb County, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/therapy.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care

Assured & Associates Personal Care was founded over a decade ago to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain in their homes.