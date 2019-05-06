Assured Associates Personal Care Delivers Standard Physical Therapy in DeKalb County and Douglasville, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --Not many establishments pass the mark of professionalism when it comes to physical therapy in DeKalb County and Douglasville, Georgia. Assured & Associates Personal Care is a company that offers a range of therapy services to help increase range of motion, improve communication, and fine-tune motor skills.



Having a healthy body helps the overall health of patients. It also allows individuals to live life to the fullest. The professionals at Assured & Associates Personal Care utilize therapeutic exercises and manual therapy techniques such as joint or soft tissue mobilization or treatments such as ultrasound, taping or electrical stimulation that can help relieve pain or restore muscle and joint function to reduce pain.



The most significant benefit of physical therapy is that it can help patients eliminate pain or heal from an injury without needing any surgery. Even if the operation is required, one can benefit from pre-surgery physical therapy.



Those who are having trouble with standing, walking or moving can immensely benefit from physical therapy. Stretching and strengthening exercises can also help people restore their ability to move.



By customizing an individual care plan, whatever activity that is important to an individual's life can be practiced and adapted to ensure maximal performance and safety.



One may often complain of having a stroke, and it's familiar to those who have lost their mobility. The expert therapists at Assured & Associations bring their years of knowledge and expertise to table, improving stroke patient's ability to transfer and move around in bed, as well as restoring their sense of independence and functionality. The goal is to reduce their burden of care for toileting, bathing, dressing and other activities of daily living.



For more information on home care in Alpharetta and Atlanta, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/services/.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care

Assured & Associates Personal Care was founded over a decade ago to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain in their homes.