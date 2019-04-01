Assured & Associates Personal Care Emerges as the Top Home Health Agency in Alpharetta and Douglasville, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --One of the major headaches almost every individual has to face at a certain point of their life is when their loved ones get aged. Since the mobility potential begins to deteriorate, they lose the physical strength and power to perform day to day activities. As a result, they start to depend on others for almost anything. This can have a mental pressure on both the elderly and the family members. To avoid such hassle, engaging home health agency is worth considering.



Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia has the potential to take care of the elderly while assisting people in performing daily domestic chores. They will help them, reckoning on their wants. As a leading home health agency in Alpharetta and Douglasville, Georgia, the company is committed to providing the best in skilled care for patients with injuries and deformity.



To save time and labor, they provide quality transportation services. Their approach is very personalized, as they treat each patient on a one-on-one basis. Whether one needs support recovering from a significant accident, surgery, or require long term medical care for the chronic ailment or disability, Assured & Associates Personal Care is sure to help the patients with the utmost professionalism.



According to the latest study, recuperating at home is much beneficial for a patient's physical and emotional well-being. The familiar environment and known faces around them make the road to recovery much easier.



At Assured & Associates Personal Care, they are ready to give everything from help with errands and tasks like cooking and cleaning to highly skilled medical care from professional nurses and therapists.



The goal is to restore the lost independence and make the patients special even if they are physically stable condition. With empathy and support, they continuously encourage the patients and elderly to cope with their situation and enjoy their life.



For more information on occupational therapy in Atlanta and DeKalb County, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/therapy/.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care

Assured & Associates Personal Care was founded over a decade ago to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain in their homes.