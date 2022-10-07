Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Answers Need for Skilled Nursing Care in DeKalb County and Douglasville, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2022 --It is difficult for family members to care for a sick person or patient recuperating from disease, surgery, or other illness. Patients require special treatment and need to be looked after round the clock. For a family member with different jobs to handle and other responsibilities, it is not always possible to cater to the needs of the person who is not well. The need for hiring skilled nursing care in DeKalb County and Douglasville, Georgia is felt in such occasions. Just hiring anyone for the job, however, is not recommended. One must entrust the duties of looking after a sick person to a compassionate, professional, skilled, and experienced person. Skilled nursing practitioners must be licensed and certified to carry out such duties. Assistance comes from Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia. This home healthcare agency has been around for 20 years and has been championing the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain independent. They are thoroughly dedicated to their job, helping the sick person to get back on their feet within the comforts of their home. Mental peace is required for getting better, along with timely administering medicines and proper rest.



Assured & Associates Personal Care only employs the most qualified Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses to care for the patients. Their staff provides compassionate elderly care and more to residents of Douglasville, including therapy and senior living. When medical providers prescribe specific nursing skills, Assured & Associates can help match the right in-home RN (Registered Nurses) or in-home LPN (Licensed Practical Nurses). In-home RN services can be especially beneficial as RNs can monitor healing and communicate with doctors regarding issues or possible changes needed to enhance or improve care. Their responsibilities include Supervision of medications, both prescription & OTC, hourly care for individuals needing a higher level of care, Supervisory visits, and Case management. They can also tend to spinal cord and brain injuries, wound care, Ostomy support and maintenance, and more.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia

For 20 years, Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia has championed being able to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals. Their available services span from in-home care and companionship to skilled nursing and brain injury care.