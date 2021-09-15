Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc Offers Compassionate Alzheimer's Care in Alpharetta and Douglasville, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2021 --Taking care of patients with Alzheimer's is not an easy job. Family caregivers need the support of professionals who are trained and compassionate and have the patience to handle such individuals. Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc is one company that can help with finding professionals offering Alzheimer's care in Alpharetta and Douglasville, Georgia. Treating patients with Alzheimer's is pretty challenging as it is one of the progressive diseases causing gradual deterioration and dying of brain cells. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia and can affect an individual's cognitive, behavioral, and social skills. The most common symptoms happen to be forgetfulness, declined reasoning, and delusions. The one problem with catering to patients with Alzheimer's is that this disease expresses itself in many different ways, and hence every patient requires exceptional care.



The challenging nature of this job asks for only specialized people taking care of such individuals. Assured & Associates Personal Care has the right people to help one with such patients. They came into being nearly a decade ago for meeting the needs of the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill individuals who need care at home. They are a renowned home health agency in Alpharetta and Douglasville, Georgia and are committed to providing the patients' best care. They build a strong personal bond with their in-home patients and ensure that they continue living life normally. The Alzheimer's care providers are experts in assisting patients with their daily activities, including promoting brain health, changing clothes, companionship, administering medication, individualized care, and more. The home health agency also features medical transportation services and a dedicated community living area.



Get in touch with them today for other services such as physical and occupational therapy, skilled nursing, and more.



Call (678) 391-0140 for more details.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc

Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc is a renowned home health agency offering a wide range of services, including in-home nursing, brain injury treatment, medical transportation, and more.