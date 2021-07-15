Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. Offers Compassionate Solutions for Home Nursing in Douglasville, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2021 --Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. was founded to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain in their homes. Through this company, one can easily hire a qualified and certified nursing assistant in Douglasville, Georgia. The staff members of this company recognize that every patient's need is different and provide them with customized solutions as per their individual needs.



With age, the medical issues people face have also become more complex. Moreover, aged individuals tend to be at a greater risk of suffering from significant medical conditions than anyone younger. Many senior individuals cannot take care of their health independently and might require specialized assistance and support. Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. can considerably help up out such individuals. This company is renowned for offering competent and compassionate solutions for home nursing in Douglasville, Georgia. Their nurses are orderly trained in elderly care, and can deliver expert Alzheimer's and dementia care, wound care, physical and occupational therapy, as well as brain injury and spinal core care with ease.



Regardless of where a person may live in the greater Atlanta area, Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. has the resources and personnel to provide them with tailored home health services. They even offer transportation assistance to elderly patients through their specially equipped vans and sedans. No matter whether a person is in a wheelchair, requires off-hours scheduled transport, or non-emergency medical transport, this company can easily accommodate their needs and ensure their utmost convenience. Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. even maintains a unique senior living complex that is fully handicap accessible and has advantageous features like proximity to a hospital.



Give Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. a call at (678) 391-0140 and (321) 316-4005.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc.

Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. offers compassionate homecare solutions to people across Alpharetta, Atlanta, Douglasville, Marietta, DeKalb County, and their nearby areas.