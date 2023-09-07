Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc Specializes in Dementia Care in Alpharetta, Atlanta, and Marietta, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --For families with dementia patients, life can be hard. It could be challenging to control such patients as nobody can anticipate their actions due to poor judgment and memory loss. They suffer a great deal of problems, including difficulty speaking, understanding and expressing thoughts, or reading and writing. To keep a close eye on them, families need professional in-home care specially trained to handle such patients.



Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. is one such company specializing in dementia care services in Alpharetta, Atlanta, and Marietta, Georgia. They have a team of experts who can take care of diverse needs of individuals with dementia. Their services extend beyond assisting with daily activities. They help with medication management and emotional empathy, ensuring patients receive the best support and treatment. The company brings its experience and expertise to alleviate the deplorable plight of these patients and bring smiles to their lips.



They aim to create an environment where patients stay comfortably in their familiar setting. Many patients are afraid of going to hospitals. A familiar setting will give them peace and happiness, making them feel more at home and independent. The skilled experts provide various services, including food preparation, bathing, companionship, changing clothing, specialized care, taking proper safety precautions, and so on. They strive to improve the quality of life for persons with dementia.



To successfully support clients living with dementia, the specialists display great patience and flexibility. The professionals help their patients and offer in-home care with hardly any disruptions to their daily lives. To do so, they strive to know them personally. They spend much time with them and identify their likes and dislikes. Dementia care professionals support patients with various daily tasks, including meal preparation, assisting with the bathroom, changing clothes, ensuring safety precautions, medicinal support, and so on.



Assured & Associates strives to deliver exceptional in-home care that encourages independence and gives patients and their loved ones the care they require to feel comfortable and confident at home. They create personal connections with their patients to deliver the most effective and efficient at-home care, including elder care services, Alzheimer's care, dementia care, and more. As a home healthcare industry leader, they provide unrivaled attention to detail, professionalism, and quality care to customers in Murrieta, Alpharetta, Douglasville, and neighboring areas.



For more information on home health services in Alpharetta, Atlanta, and Marietta, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/home-health-care-dekalb-county-marietta-alpharetta-atlanta-douglasville-ga/.



Call 678-391-0140 or 321-316-4005 for more details.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care

For the last 20 years, Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia has advocated for meeting and exceeding the requirements of aged, disabled, and chronically sick persons who want to stay independent. They offer a wide range of services, including in-home care and companionship, skilled nursing, and brain injury care.