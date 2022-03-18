Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc Specializes in Home Nursing in DeKalb County, Alpharetta, and Atlanta, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2022 --For the elderly, staying long in the hospital can be a psychologically stressful experience. As with age, the sense of attachment with the familiar setting gets strong. Hence, home nursing in DeKalb County, Alpharetta, and Atlanta, Georgia, is the right choice for them to opt for.



Besides, it could be stressful for family members to visit patients every day in the hospital. Many people pull through better in the comfort of their own. Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc offers a full range of health services for patients recovering from an extended illness, a fall, or surgery.



Their home nursing provides an affordable solution, saving time and money due to hospital visits. It is professional care given to everyone in need in the comfort of their homes.



From medication supervision to complex cases like brain injuries and paraplegic care, Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc. can help with everything. They use advanced medical care and equipment to remain healthy and out of the hospital.



When doctors prescribe specific nursing skills, Assured & Associates can assist in finding the correct in-home RN or LPN. In-home RN services can be especially valuable since RNs can monitor healing and communicate with doctors about any challenges or changes required to improve or enhance treatment.



Today, both patients and their family members benefit from in-home CNA services. The program is tailored to help patients with duties that might otherwise require moving into assisted living.



At Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia, Inc, the in-home care experts prepare and serve three meals each day, offering transportation to all appointments. They also provide various programs and packages for families to develop a plan that is rightly tailored to their needs.



For more information on occupational therapy in DeKalb County, Alpharetta, and Atlanta, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/physical-occupational-therapy-atlanta-marietta-alpharetta-douglasville-dekalb-county/.



Call 678-391-0140 or 321-316-4005 for more details.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc

Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc is a renowned home health agency offering a wide range of services, including in-home nursing, brain injury treatment, medical transportation, and more.